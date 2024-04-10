Women’s Championship Basketball Game Routs Men’s by 18.9M Viewers to 14.8M Viewers

NEW YORK—Nielsen has released new data showing that an estimated 14.8 million viewers watched the Men’s College Basketball National Championship on Monday, April 8 between the University of Connecticut and Purdue — around 4 million less than the women’s championship, which drew a record 18.9 million viewers on Sunday, April 7.

This marks the first time in NCAA tournament history that viewership of the women’s championship game was higher than the men’s game.

As expected the new Nielsen numbers were higher than the 18.7 million viewers initially reported by Disney.

Nielsen also noted that viewing for the NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Iowa Hawkeyes on ABC and ESPN on Sunday, peaked at 24.1 million viewers during the final minutes of the game (between 5:00 – 5:14 PM ET).

The women’s championship game audience stands as the largest in women’s college basketball history, and is the most-watched basketball game — at any level — since 2019. It is also the third women’s basketball viewership record set in the past week, outpacing the 12.3 million viewers that watched the Iowa-LSU Elite Eight matchup on April 1, followed by the Iowa-UConn Final Four game on April 5, which drew 14.2 million viewers.

Viewership to the 2024 women’s championship game was up over 90% compared with the 9.9 million viewers that watched in 2023, and over 288% compared with the 2022 audience, which drew 4.85 million, Nielsen said.