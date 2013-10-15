Wohler Unveils RadiantGrid Detect and Correct

An example of Wohler's RadiantGrid Detect and Correct color gamut legalization option with RightHue



SAN FRANCISCO —Wohler Technologies introduces the RadiantGrid Detect and Correct legalization option, which now features the RightHue algorithm.



This option for broadcast gamut processing on the RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform assures that video output by the platform meets strict gamut specifications, ensuring compliance with the restrictions on luminance and RGB levels defined by the Digital Production Partnership and European Broadcasting Union.



By enabling and automating processing entirely within the file domain, the RadiantGrid Detect and Correct legalization option with RightHue eliminates the unscalable real-time bottleneck of baseband processing and does away with generational degradation of additional decode-encode cycles required by baseband or outboard file-based solutions. It also enables facilities to forego nonlinear editor processing and to establish efficient, cost-effective processing that meets set parameters uniformly and accurately. When speed is key, processing can be gridded for performance.



The new Wohler RightHue legalization algorithm powering the RadiantGrid option is optimized for constant hue legalization (gamut processing) to EBU-R103/DPP gamut specification, the dominant gamut requirement in Europe. RightHue delivers precise gamut control, maximizing use of the allowed gamut without the hue distortion and/or overclipping typical of traditional legalization solutions. Constant hue-gamut control is especially valuable for commercials, for which accurate color reproduction can be critical to the value of the brand.



The RadiantGrid Detect and Correct legalization option featuring RightHue can be enabled through a RadiantGrid platform license update.