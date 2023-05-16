Wohler Unveils New Line of 4K, 8K Video Monitors

HAYWARD, Calif.—Wohler Technologies has introduced vMON, a new line of 4K and 8K video monitors that includes SDI and HDMI inputs.

Available in 17-, 27- and 32-inch sizes in both 4K and 8K formats, this premium range of video monitors has been designed to address multiple applications ranging from Electronic Field Production (EFP), studio and shooting to playout, post-production, OB and events, the company said.

The vMON range supports a variety of professional production and processing features, including support for 3840 x 2160 4K to 8192×4320 8K resolutions, HDR indication, QUAD View, various video scopes, markers and quality aids, including darkness check and focus assist. The combination of features makes the vMON range suitable for the most demanding 4K and 8K workflows, it said.

Other features include 2SI and SQD 4K/8K signal support, 16-channel embedded audio level meters, built-in speakers, rack mount (17-inch only) or Vesa mount, support for 608/708 CC closed captions and picture flip. The quad display can simultaneously support four different formats of 4K/HD/SD signals on different windows, making the range well-suited for 4K, 8K studio, high-end color grading and film production.