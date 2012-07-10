Wohler to Showcase RadiantGrid Automation at IBC

AMSTERDAM—IBC will mark the debut of Wohler’s new automation platform, courtesy of its RadiantGrid acquisition announced at NAB. The company will also showcase new products from its audio and video monitoring product lines.

RadiantGrid Dashboard



Wohler's RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform for file-based creation, standards conversion, QC, and distribution of media, augments and integrates with trafficking, rights management, linear automation, and business process management systems. At the heart of the platform is RadiantGrid's TrueGrid enhanced, robust media transformation and parallel processing engine, coupled with an underlying content management fabric that leverages intelligent media processing functions. Powered by this engine, RadiantGrid manages everything from faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion, to more complex processing such as mixed cadence correction, video optimization, audio loudness conformance, and more.

Wohler will also mark the European debut of its new ContentProbe compliance recorder, featuring dedicated and purpose-built hardware and software that reliably records 24 hours a day. ContentProbe offers a user-friendly GUI that enables rapid and instant access across the network to all channels. ContentProbe provides compliance recording with FaultTracker signal fault monitoring for audio, video, captions, and loudness. With Media FingerPrinting technology for commercial content verification and best-in-class RealSync frame-accurate recording, extensive alerts and notifications can be tailored to user preference. An intuitive Silverlight Web interface supports frame-accurate cueing and easy export of marked clips for external users. Up to four video channels or 16 audio channels, combined with up to 720 days of RAID 5 hot-swappable storage and dual-power supplies, are contained in a single 1-RU enclosure.

The company will also showcase its AMP1-16M Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI Audio Monitor, a new new dual-input SDI audio monitor for high-performance monitoring of embedded audio in two 3G/HD or SD-SDI streams. The 1RU system de-embeds and provides metering and monitoring of any or all of the 16 audio channels in the selected 3G/HD or SD-SDI stream. It offers intuitive operation and clear display of levels and other critical information using bright 2.4-inch LED-backlit LCD displays, enabling one-touch monitoring and summing of any selected pair(s) to built-in speakers, headphones, or XLR balanced analog outputs. The monitor includes remote access for setup and storage of user-defined presets via Ethernet and USB connections; gain adjustment/trim on individual audio channels with the ability to assign channels to either or both analog outputs as well as select or deselect channel pairs; pass-through of both SDI inputs; and reclocked output of the selected monitored SDI stream.

Following the recent release of the DVM-2443 MPEG/ASI/IP monitor with four 4.3-inch screens, Wohler will also showcase three new additions to the DVM family of video monitors at IBC2012. This includes the new DVM-5210, a 5-RU system with two 10-inch screens; the DVM-4290, a 4-RU system with two 9-inch screens; and the DVM-3270, a 3-RU system with two 7-inch screens. All of the DVM MPEG monitors provide at-a-glance monitoring of program content from 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs and MPEG-2/4 ASI and Ethernet IP streams.

The DVM broadcast-quality video monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals via BNC or Ethernet inputs while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, and PID tables for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD/SD-SDI with loop-through, the DVM monitors also accommodate HDMI video and audio with level meters, GPI, and tally. Each monitor can display in-picture audio level metering, video waveform, and vectorscope with classic CRT-style image calibration controls.

Wohler will be in Stand 10.A10.