WJCT Automates Video Workflow with Telestream Vantage



NEVADA CITY, CALIF.: Telestream today announced that Jacksonville, Fla.-based WJCT’s TV and radio broadcast operation selected Telestream Vantage enterprise-class server software to solve a number of video workflow challenges. A long-time Telestream FlipFactory user, WJCT upgraded to Vantage to take advantage of its ability to automate a greater number of the station’s workflow processes. Since implementing Vantage, WJCT has streamlined its operations, and enabled producers to create more content for television, radio and the Web.



“When I learned about Vantage, I knew that it would allow us to leverage our investment by automating more of our workflow processes,” said Duane Smith, director of technology at WJCT. “Vantage has allowed us to work the real-time aspect out of almost all of our operations and work faster than real time. Our production arm is now able to spend more time creating and delivering new content, faster and more efficiently. And, we’ve now automated processes that were 100 percent manual prior to implementing Vantage.”



Vantage allows WJCT to create intelligent video workflows that make decisions and perform actions, without requiring manual intervention. This includes determining if content is curtained or letterboxed, and automatically performing actions based on those findings. WJCT also uses Vantage to monitor editing systems, move and convert material for master control, the Web and the PBS Cove project with minimal user intervention. Additionally, Vantage is used to remove all real-time transfers of underwriting materials--from creation, approval, QA, and loading into the on-air server – with email notifications alerting everyone to the status of the process.



“We use a large storage array and Vantage to tie processes together for seamless manipulation of content,” Smith said. “Vantage provides automatic content ingest, sharing, conversion, analysis, delivery, and notification. Vantage has allowed us to more closely tie television and radio together with automated conversions and transfers out to the Web or delivery wherever it needs to be.”



