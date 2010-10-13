Will-Burt acquires Integrated Tower Systems
The Will-Burt Company has acquired Tulsa, OK-based Integrated Tower Systems.
Integrated Tower Systems specializes in the sale and rental of rapid-deployment portable, telescoping tower systems, communication-sites-on-wheels and tower-integrated mobile command and communication centers.
Integrated Tower Systems will continue production and operations in Tulsa, with its product line being integrated into Will-Burt’s mast division.
