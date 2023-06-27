WideOrbit Launches WO Traffic v23.0

SAN FRANCISCO—WideOrbit has unveiled WO Traffic v23.0, the latest release of WO Traffic, the company’s flagship broadcast media ad traffic operations platform.

WO Traffic v23.0 is now available for general release.

The new release, WO Traffic v23.0, introduces additional tools and features that are designed to help stations and station groups, helping generate new revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency with enhanced spot-level order validation, streamlined material approvals, the convenience of multi-select for mass import of Material Instructions, and more.

The newest release of WO Traffic also introduces significant improvements to the user experience, streamlining workflows to improve efficiency and productivity, the company said.

“WideOrbit is committed to continuous innovation and investment in our core products,” says Susie Hedrick, WideOrbit president and managing director, Traffic Systems. “Each of the enhancements introduced in WO Traffic v23.0 work together to deliver benefits such as improved workflow efficiency and ease of use, helping our customers accomplish more in less time.”

“We have received some great features from WideOrbit upgrades in the past but the benefits of WO Traffic v23.0 are some of the best we’ve seen,” added Pam Friesen, traffic manager at Griffin Media, which is already using v23.0. “Our manual effort for displaced spots alone has been cut by half the time. Traffic and Sales are both very excited to work with the new features.”

Highlights of WO Traffic v23.0 benefits include:

Orders+: Major enhancements include a new look, additional functions, and the ability to multi-select single Orders to quickly create an Orders+ Group

Property Add to Profile: New options to add a Property more easily to Advertisers, Agencies, Credit Profiles and Contacts

Format Details Report: A new report that brings together Format Instance Details across days, Properties and Channels, with an efficiency tool for working with many formats across Properties at once

Zoom: Frequently requested by clients, a new Zoom option provides a user-controlled option to increase the entire application size, including fonts and grids

Order Validation: Now expanded to support validation rules for Spot-level values

Material Approval reimagined: Streamlined Material Approval workflow, including an enhanced Status tab on Materials

Electronic Materials: The ability to multi-select and mass import Electronic Materials, creating many in a single action

Political Type: A new Political Type field offers a centralized way to identify political advertising on Advertisers and Orders, with a reporting tool in Revenue, Pacing, and Spot Details

Other notable enhancements include: an added process to receive and view lift impressions for ads not replaced on a stream when using WO Traffic’s Addressable Ad Replacement; Digital Orders enhancements; new Placer conflict and override tools for managing oversell of bookends; an optional process at log finalization for creating up to 7 days of automation-ready playlist files for use in the event of an emergency; an Electronic Material Instructions Trial tool that allows users without a license to “test drive” the module by creating their own simple Electronic Material Instructions records and importing them.