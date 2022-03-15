Wheatstone to Debut New AoIP Products at 2022 NAB Show

NEW BERN, NC—At this year’s NAB Show, April 23-27 in Las Vegas, Wheatstone is introducing several new AoIP-based audio consoles plus an upgrade to its Blade 4 access unit.

Tekton 32, Wheatstone’s latest AES67 and WheatNet-IP audio networked TV console will show for the first time at show. Tekton 32 interfaces with all major production automation systems through a unique control interface for tight integration of automation and mixing in one native IP audio environment. Tekton 32 has standard 64 channels (layered) and motorized faders tracked to automation so whoever is producing or directing, or doing both, can keep an eye on what the automation is doing and make adjustments as needed.

The AoIP console is also very easy to navigate for the occasional news report or sporting event that requires hands-on mixing. Tactile faders on the one hand and a touchscreen interface on the other make it easier for the busy producer or director to adjust EQ, fix levels and mix in feeds. All routing and control for the Tekton 32 is handled by the WheatNet IP audio network, an AES67 compliant and SMPTE 2110 supported IP audio network. If it’s on the network, it’s routable, programmable, and accessible – often automatically. For example, when a field reporter’s mic turns on, the correct mix-minus can be automatically sent back to the field reporter’s headset for IFB.

The compact size of Tekton 32 is due to AoIP carrying much of the load that once sat on the console. Plus, by connecting routing, mixing and studio control through Ethernet cabling, AoIP opens up accessibility and gets rid of outdated wiring and layers of audio infrastructure. Tekton 32 is also WAN and REMI ready. Tekton 32’s WheatNet-IP audio network can scale from one location to several geographic locations across a WAN for use in REMI or other remote broadcast applications.

Also new is the GSX console surface, Wheatstone’s latest fully reprogrammable AoIP console and the newest addition to the WheatNet-IP audio network family. Wheatstone’s flagship LXE console surface, introduced in 2016, was the first completely customizable control surface for IP audio systems.

The GSX AoIP surface features:

Scriptable knobs and controls for customizing by show, talent or studio. Customize once and set it or quickly re-configure controls and displays for any purpose or application using Wheatstone’s ConsoleBuilder™ software.

Up to 32 input channels with as few as four physical faders, or any combination that fits the studio size and function needed.

Metering on-screen instead of on the console for a low-profile workspace that lets talent focus attention where it’s needed.

Tactile surface on the one hand and touchscreen interface on the other for the best of both worlds. Faders and cue events on the surface. Pinch and drag EQ settings from the touchscreen.

Modular design. Configure as a drop-in or tabletop console surface, or split into fader wedges in separate rooms connected via WheatNet-IP audio networking for fast and easy talent and show collaboration.

Remote operation. Optional standalone virtual mixer or remote mixer that mirrors the physical surface offers an independent, yet shared user experience.

Optional Automix, Layers, ScreenBuilder™, Smart Switch panels and IP accessories. Add any or all at any time to adapt the GSX to evolving needs.

Empowered by WheatNet-IP, a complete intelligent network of connected elements, audio tools, and third-party products and applications.

Wheatstone has also added new audio tools on its AoIP network. This latest AoIP unit includes audio routing, control, codecs, processing, mixing, operating system and NMOS/AES67 interoperability in 1 RU. Blade 4 can be integrated into any new or existing WheatNet-IP network and includes:

Selectable Opus, MP3 and AAC codecs for integrating workflows from remote venues or home studios into the studio operation as needed. All codecs are routable in native AoIP; no additional studio hardware required.

Built-in OS for running customized scripts and specialized software, metering apps and virtual interfaces.

AES67 compliance, from .125 ms to 5 ms packets, for a wide range of interoperability with other AES67 devices and networks.

Support for SMPTE ST 2110, including the NMOS discovery standard for AES67 and next generation television networks.

Dual Ethernet ports available on every Blade 4 for failsafe redundancy.

Integrated audio codecs, processing, mixing and operating system in one native AoIP environment for resource sharing.

Two separate audio clip players, enhanced to play compressed or uncompressed audio files from the built in USB ports to virtually eliminate memory storage issues.

Full AoIP I/O and intelligence in one unit for routing audio, mixing sounds, processing feeds, and controlling mics, consoles, and other studio appliances. Blade 4 has all the standard Blade features, including two 8x2 stereo utility mixers for online mixing of sounds or segueing remotely between feeds; routable stereo processor with parametric equalizer, compressor and limiter; and 12 universal logic ports plus 128 software LIO ports, programmable as inputs or outputs, and routable through the network.

Codecs, software apps, mixing and audio processing, plus AoIP routing, control and interoperability in 1 RU for reducing rackroom real estate and associated cooling, cabling and other expenses.

