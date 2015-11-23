Wheatstone Adds Netherlands VoxPro Dealer

NEW BERN, N.C.—Wheatstone continues its international roll-out of the VoxPro system, announcing that MRZ Broadcast in the Netherlands is the latest dealership to add the digital audio recorder and editor to its line or products. Wheatstone previously announced deals with distributors in Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland.

VoxPro is a PC-based software that can be used in live and on-air broadcasts and in production suites. Its control panel surface provides one-touch recording and jog wheel and scrub key features. It can digitally record and edit on two tracks, and imports and exports all popular file formats.

Wheatstone acquired the VoxPro system as part of its acquisition of Audion Labs in October.