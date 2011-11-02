WFMZ adds fourth Utah Scientific switcher
Philadelphia's WFMZ-TV installed another Utah Scientific MC-400 master control switcher in its HD broadcasting infrastructure. The new master control switcher allows WFMZ to add a new sub-channel — and a new revenue stream — to its lineup.
WFMZ is an independent station with newscasts that focus on the northern tier of the Philadelphia market. It is a long-time Utah Scientific customer and currently uses the UTAH-400 (144) digital routing switcher and three other MC-400s, as well as some older Utah Scientific analog units.
Adding a fourth Utah Scientific master control switcher not only enables WFMZ to add a fourth sub-channel to its main channel, but also it ensures compliance with FCC standards for the Emergency Alert System (EAS).
