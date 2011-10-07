Weigel Broadcasting turns to Pixel Power graphics for news launch at WBND-TV

Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting has selected Clarity graphics systems from Pixel Power for several key deployments, including the launch of the company's news operation at ABC-affiliate WBND-TV in South Bend, IN, as well as upgrades to the news production facilities at Weigel stations in Chicago and Milwaukee.

"We had hit a wall with the old graphics systems we were using in our stations, so when we decided to introduce news to South Bend, we took the opportunity to look in a new direction," said Kyle Walker, director of engineering for Weigel Broadcasting.

According to Walker, the Pixel Power Clarity integrated easily with automation and other key systems, which allowed the broadcaster to meet its aggressive schedule for WBND. After making the decision to add news to WBND, Weigel planned to be on air in less than six months. In the interim, the company selected a new building for its facility, drew up its plans, purchased equipment, deployed the systems and trained staff.

Pixel Power provided interfaces with the station's ENPS news systems, Grass Valley Ignite production automation system and other key technology to create a cohesive, uninterrupted workflow and graphics playout solution. Pixel Power Control Center provides automated asset management for graphical content to the ENPS environment simplifying production of broadcast news graphics.