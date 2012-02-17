Weather Central to highlight range of weather tools at NAB
Weather Central will highlight several weather tools at NAB. Fusion Studio is designed to bring weather presentations to live with graphics created in a 3D environment, featuring multiple light sources, shadows, customizable animations and transitions, and 3D object support. MagicTRAK interactivity allows meteorologists to deliver a nonlinear presentation and improves workflow with an easy-to-create, renderless presentation. Integrated social media functionality ensures a consistent, dynamic weather presentation.
ESP:LIVE provides hyper-local mapping, advanced storm tracking algorithms, interactive data display capability and a suite of exclusive tools to give viewers what they need, when they need it. Features include X-Vision data, X-Vision 3D velocity, velocity scope for live radar, looping level 2 data and Dual Pol radar support.
Finally, the Interactive Toolkit is the latest in multi-screen technology. It offers flexibility and customization, maximizing online and mobile revenues and delivering a consistent weather story on-air, online and on mobile. The core of the system is a display of impact data and targeted advertising based upon weather types and preferences.
