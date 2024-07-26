WBD Unveils ‘WBD House’ for Live Coverage of Paris Olympics to Euro Viewers

On the eve of the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe has unveiled the first images of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) House from which live coverage of this summer’s Olympic Games will be delivered.

BD’s European sports channel Eurosport is the main rights holder of the Olympic Games in most of Europe and will broadcast the Paris Games on Max, discovery+ and linear television.

(Image credit: Getty Images for Eurosport)

Featuring some of the world’s most iconic backdrops including the Arc de Triomphe, Eiffel Tower and Grand Palais, dedication productions from 11 countries (UK, Sweden, Poland, Italy, Finland, Norway, Spain, France, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands) will present the Games to millions of viewers across Europe. A total 190-person crew will be on hand at WBD House during the two-week event.

In total, there are four studios and three stand-up positions with 23 cameras at WBD House. On top of the Hotel Raphael, one of the stand-up positions will be utilized by WBD’s premium global news network CNN. The studios will be seen for the first time by viewers in the build-up to Eurosport’s coverage of Friday evening’s Opening Ceremony.

“We are delighted to now reveal our purpose built studio complex, said Scott Young, Group SVP Content, Production and Business Operations at WBD Sports Europe. “This is the culmination of a vision that started three years ago and is without doubt the most audacious production concept that we have ever undertaken. “It is a technical masterpiece that leans into the complexity of delivering the Olympic Games in multiple markets in multiple languages. Our on air teams now have an extraordinary presentation base to host our coverage of Paris 2024, sitting above the rooftops of this famous and glamorous city.”

(Image credit: WBD)