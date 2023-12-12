WBD Launches Max on YouTube Primetime Channels

NEW YORK—Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and YouTube have announced that the ad-free tier of Max is now available on Primetime Channels in the U.S.

The move to allow users to subscribe to Max via Primetime Channels is part of an ongoing shift in the streaming strategies of WBD to make the Max app more widely available.

After taking Max off Amazon in 2021 so that the company had more control over the data and user experience, the current management of WBD reversed course and allowed subscriptions to be sold via Amazon in December of 2022.

The YouTube deal continues that trend. It will give consumers the convenience of subscribing to Max on YouTube Primetime Channels, making it easier to subscribe and watch content from their favorite streaming services right on the YouTube app. but it also gives YouTube more control over data and the user experience.

Primetime Channels also has the advantage of making it easier for viewers to easily watch content from multiple streaming services without having to jump from app to app and to manage their subscriptions all in one place.

The Max app includes content from brands like HBO, TLC, Food Network, HGTV, Cartoon Network, and OWN, plus Warner Bros. Pictures’ like “Blue Beetle” and “Barbie” beginning December 15.

All Max subscribers will also have access to CNN Max and, included for a limited time, live video and on-demand content from the Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On.