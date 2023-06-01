Wayne Brady to Receive NABLF Service to America Leadership Award

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The NAB has announced that multifaceted entertainer Wayne Brady will receive the Service to America Leadership Award from the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) during the Celebration of Service to America Awards on June 6 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The award is NABLF’s highest individual citation and is presented in recognition of honorees’ charitable work and public service.

“Wayne Brady’s multifaceted career has showcased his unique talent and hilarious personality on-screen, on stage and on-the-air to the delight of audiences for decades,” said NABLF president and CEO Michelle Duke. “He has also used his immense gifts to support numerous charitable endeavors, raise our spirits and shine a light on worthwhile causes. NABLF and broadcasters across the country look forward to recognizing his generosity and compassion at the Celebration of Service to America Awards.”

Previous recipients of the Service to America Leadership Award include renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés, legendary artist Patti LaBelle, “Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, award-winning artist John Legend, multi-platform country music star Sara Evans and GRAMMY-winning musician Jon Bon Jovi.

A five-time Emmy Award winner, Brady has performed on non-scripted series such as “The Masked Singer,” “Dancing With The Stars” and “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” He has starred in television series such as “Black Lightning,” “The Good Fight,” “American Gigolo” and “How I Met Your Mother,” and served as a voice actor on numerous animated series. Between 2001 and 2004, Brady hosted the award-winning “The Wayne Brady Show” and currently hosts “Let’s Make a Deal” since its revival in 2009.

An accomplished singer and performer, Brady was nominated for a GRAMMY Award in 2009 for Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance for his cover of the Sam Cooke song "A Change Is Gonna Come" on his debut album. In addition, he released the original single “Flirtin’ w/ Forever” following his victory on the second season of “The Masked Singer.”

Brady’s theater credits include roles as Billy Flynn in the Broadway production of “Chicago,” Lola in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of “Kinky Boots” and Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of “Hamilton.” He also performed on Broadway as part of Freestyle Love Supreme, a unique show combining hip hop, improv and comedy which received a special Tony Award for its innovation and contributions to the world of theater.

Since 2007, Brady has been a friend of Ronald McDonald House Charities, which is dedicated to supporting families with sick children in their time of need. He also starred in a benefit concert presentation of “Ratatouille the Musical” that raised over $1 million for The Actors Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the years, Brady has helped raise awareness and funds for a number of charities and foundations, including Alzheimer's Association, Aid For AIDS, Comic Relief, Foundation Fighting Blindness, K.I.S. Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Point Foundation, UNICEF, United Negro College Fund and Visual Snow Initiative.