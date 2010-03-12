Waves introduces audio-over-Ethernet networking platform
Waves Audio, a provider of audio DSP solutions for broadcasters, has introduced SoundGrid, a technology that offers users the ability to run large numbers of Waves audio processors using standard PCs via Ethernet.
SoundGrid offers low-latency performance, which means users can take advantage of more audio processors and CPU-intensive processors than before. Waves said it is leveraging the recent advances in both Ethernet and CPU technologies to provide better, more cost-effective performance for the pro audio and live sound markets.
SoundGrid uses standard, off-the-shelf components including computers, switches, servers and Ethernet cables. It integrates with analog and digital mixing consoles and provides a complete redundancy and recovery system.
The technology is ideal for live sound installations and includes a centralized processing hub for mixing, post production and broadcast facilities. Waves has over 15 years of expertise in the development of psycho-acoustic signal processing algorithms that leverage knowledge on the human perception of hearing to improve perceived sound quality.
