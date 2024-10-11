Wasabi, NESN Ink Naming-Rights Deal for TD Garden Broadcast Studio

(From l.): NESN anchor and reporter Adam Pellerin, Wasabi Technologies CMO Mike Welts, NESN hockey analyst Billy Jaffe and NESN studio analyst Barry Pederson at the Oct. 10 opening of the Wasabi Studio at TD Garden.

BOSTON—New England Sports Network (NESN) and Boston-based cloud storage provider Wasabi Technologies have entered into a multiyear partnership that makes Wasabi the first official studio sponsor of the regional sports network’s Boston Bruins telecasts at TD Garden.

The newly branded Wasabi Studio will be the centerpiece for NESN’s coverage of the NHL team, including Bruins pregame, intermission and postgame coverage throughout the season. The studio was unveiled at an Oct. 10 ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Our new partnership with Wasabi is an exciting step forward for NESN as we continue to evolve in sports broadcasting,” Cosmina Schulman, senior vice president of broadcast and digital partnerships at NESN, said.

“With their cutting-edge technology and Boston roots, Wasabi is an excellent partner for us, and we are thrilled to showcase their brand in our Bruins broadcasts,” Schulman said. “The Wasabi Studio will be a hub of activity throughout the Bruins season, providing fans with innovative programming and expert analysis and insights before, during and after every game.”

The studio’s Wasabi branding and signage will be the backdrop for NESN’s live Bruins coverage. The sponsorship also extends to in-game broadcast features and commercial programming with a prominent presence for Wasabi across NESN’s Bruins content. The studio will be home to live shows including “Bruins Face-Off Live,” “Bruins Overtime Live” and “Bruins Postgame Final Live.”

“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with NESN by unveiling Wasabi Studio at TD Garden,” Michael Welts, Wasabi chief marketing officer, said. “This collaboration brings together two Boston icons, and we’re excited to support NESN and the Bruins with hot cloud storage while engaging fans with dynamic gameday experiences throughout the season.”

The partnership builds on Wasabi’s existing relationship with NESN. The company also holds the naming rights to the NESN studio at Fenway Park, which made its on-air debut in 2022 as the Wasabi Fenway Studio. That studio is home to NESN’s pregame and postgame coverage of the Boston Red Sox.

More information is available on the NESN and Wasabi websites.