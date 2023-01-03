Warner Bros. Discovery Inks Audience Measurement Deal with VideoAmp

SANTA MONICA, Calif.—VideoAmp has announced a major deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to measure cross-screen campaigns on the media company’s various sports, news, lifestyle, and premium entertainment brands.

The agreement followed the successful completion of what the companies are calling a “first-of-its-kind” test of alternative measures of video ad performance. As part of the deal, Warner Bros. Discovery will be using VideoAmp’s full measurement suite of products.

“The industry needs a better way to measure and transact on audiences–one that accounts for cross-platform, supports both traditional and advanced audiences and provides attribution metrics in a manner that enables media sellers and buyers to unlock this potential and excel in a competitive environment,” said Ross McCray, CEO and founder, VideoAmp. “We are excited Warner Bros. Discovery is creating a more sophisticated marketplace and we’re looking forward to unlocking value for them and the industry as a whole.”

“Traditional media measurement has not kept pace with how consumers are engaging with streaming and linear content,” added Andrea Zapata, executive vice president, head of ad sales research, measurement and insights, Warner Bros. Discovery. "As a result, these audiences have been undercounted and current measures no longer accurately reflect their true advertising value. We are gaining momentum as we act on our goals to offer best in class measurement capabilities and provide greater visibility into the return on ad spend across our award-winning IP.”

The companies said that Warner Bros. Discovery’s brands have already shown the benefit of using VideoAmp’s cross-platform, advanced audience and outcome measurement.

A recent Warner Bros. Discovery media delivery analysis that leveraged VideoAmp data for October showed that ads on their brands achieved, on average, a 1.2X greater reach per spot within the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio. The differential was even greater among affluent audiences (2.3X higher reach per spot in households with household income over $100K+).

The agreement is part of a larger industry-wide shift to holistic, reliable, cross-screen measurement, the companies said. It will allow Warner Bros. Discovery to execute a major shift from traditional forms of measurement and more accurately present the true value of their ad inventory.

“The new data relationship between Warner Bros. Discovery and VideoAmp is a step forward in better third-party measurement for the industry,” said Ralph Pardo, CEO, Omnicom Media Group. “For Omnicom Media Group, it has the added benefit of aligning with our existing Omni Cross-Screen Insights capability and will help us close the loop for end-to-end planning through activation and measurement.”