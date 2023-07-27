Warner Bros. Discovery, Acme Innovation Launch Startup Accelerator Program
The “Collider On The Lot” program offers a two-month, in-person and virtual accelerator program for media, entertainment, and emerging technology companies
LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Warner Bros. Discovery and the venture fund Acme Innovation are launching “Collider On The Lot,” a two-month, in-person and virtual accelerator program for media, entertainment, and emerging technology companies.
Those companies selected to participate will collaborate with WBD and Acme Innovation to develop innovative and future-forward approaches to improve production processes and enhance digital experiences, the companies said.
“Collider On The Lot is an exciting way for WBD to engage with companies creating promising new technologies and solutions that can help bring us closer to viewers and deliver our content in even more compelling ways,” said Bruce Campbell, chief revenue and strategy officer for Warner Bros. Discovery. “This deeply immersive program allows us to build relationships with the next generation of innovators at the ground level and collaborate on new ideas and technologies that will benefit both our company and media landscape overall.”
Collider On The Lot is scheduled to start this September with a four-day, in-person event at WBD offices in Burbank. Entrepreneurs will hear from and meet with executives from across the enterprise, as well as notable investors and subject matter experts, to gain a deeper understanding of the current media landscape. Participants will have six weeks of virtual bootcamp, culminating in a demo day for WBD executives and Acme investors.
“At Acme Innovation, we believe that the best way to future-proof a company is to build the future. We’re grateful to Bruce and the WBD team for their partnership, and for the opportunity to bring together this class of brilliant entrepreneurs,” said Acme Innovation CEO Mark Ross.
Interested companies can learn more and apply to participate in Collider On The Lot at www.collideronthelot.com.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Most Popular
By Phil Kurz