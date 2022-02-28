Vū Technologies Expands Its Virtual Studio Network to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS—As part of its plans to build a large network of virtual production studios in North America, Vū Technologies has opened a new 40,000 square foot state of art Las Vegas campus for virtual production.

Among other components, Vū Las Vegas will include a 140ft. X 20ft. LED volume, which is semi-enclosed and can be theatrically lit from above the LED ceiling and a proprietary virtual production dome that the company engineered in late 2021.

Coming on the heels of opening their Nashville studio earlier this month, Vū’s Las Vegas studio is the third virtual production studio the company has launched this year.

“Due to the recent advancements in real-time virtual production technology the Video industry is undergoing a major paradigm shift where connected virtual studios will become the predominant method of production moving forward,” said Vū co-founder and CEO Tim Moore.

Nevada, which offers a competitive incentive program for film and video production companies, is becoming a destination city for film and video creation, the company said. Nevada’s transferable tax credits will allow qualifying Vū clients to save 15 to 25 percent on their tax liability in the state.

“As one of the world's premier entertainment destinations, Las Vegas provides ample opportunity for Vū studios to showcase and highlight the stories and experiences of the west coast,” said Jason Soto, Vū’s vice president and general manager for Las Vegas. “In turn, with Vū’s unmatched technology and ultra-efficient work-flow, we’re looking forward to elevating Las Vegas to a next-level film and production hub.”

Vū Technologies owns and operates advanced virtual production soundstages utilizing proprietary, patent-pending technologies that empower directors to shoot their talent in photorealistic LED volumes.

Vū’s deep tech stack includes the integration of Mo-Sys camera tracking technology, Mark Roberts Motion Control Robotics, Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, NVIDIA GPUs and other integration partners’ systems that allow effectively realistic backgrounds to be generated in real-time, rendered from the point of view of the moving camera with perfect parallax.

“Vū is on a mission to make the world's largest virtual studio network,” Moore said. “This is why it is imperative to offer several new studios along the east and west coast this quarter like Orlando, Nashville and Las Vegas. By offering a nation-wide studio network, producers and directors no longer need to move the entire cast and crew in one studio or location for production. They enjoy the game-changing savings, enhanced creativity and more controlled safety from the convenience of their choice of city.”