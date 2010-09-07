Voting Begins for Ford C. Frick Baseball Broadcaster Award

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y.: Baseball fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite broadcaster for the annual Ford C. Frick Award, presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame. Similar to the annual mid-year All-Star Game, fans will get to choose three of the 10 finalists, and a panel will determine the winner. The 20-member panel consists of well-known baseball announcers such as Vin Scully, Bob Uecker, Joe Garagiola and Tony Kubek along with baseball journalists. Many panel members are previous winners of the Frick Award themselves. Fans can vote via the Hall of Fame’s Facebook page through Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. EDT.



Last year, fans voted to add Tom Cheek, Jacques Doucet and Joe Nuxhall to the finalists’ list. Jon Miller was the eventual winner. The Frick Award is given each year to a baseball broadcaster with 10 or more years of continuous experience. This year’s winner will be announced during baseball’s Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla., in December. -- with Radio World