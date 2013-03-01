Volicon to Present Observer Transport Stream Monitoring System at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Volicon will present version 7.1 of its Observer TS MPEG transport stream logging and monitoring system, which accommodates a broader array of inputs, including ASI, QAM, 8-VSB, DVB-T/T2 and DVB-T MPEG TS interfaces. Available on all systems in the expandable Observer TS line, the new interface simplifies receiving off-air channels.



There will also be a new Observer Mobile interface, which gives users access to content anywhere, anytime through an iPad or iPhone. It allows play, pause, search and the ability to create logged content on demand, and it supports multichannel viewing and multiple audio tracks. Users can also select the bit rate for their device and network.



Observer Loudness Monitoring and Digital Program Insertion (DPI) Monitoring modules will also be shown. The Observer loudness module measures AC3 dial norm levels and ensures compliance with ITU BS.1770-1 and ITU BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 RP 2011, CALM Act (FCC Report 11-182A1), EBU R128 (Tech 3341/2/3/4), and ARIB TR-B32. It enables monitoring, logging, and frame-accurate display of content along with the metadata and in/out point markers.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Volicon will be at booth SU8518.



