Volicon to Debut Observer TS Logging System at IBC



AMSTERDAM - Volicon will be taking the wraps off its Observer TS, a logging system with the ability to handle both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 streams natively. Also in the spotlight will be the company’s Observer Mobile Web-based interface for accessing live Observer streaming and the ability to navigate previously recorded content both locally and remotely. The current emphasis on audio loudness issues hasn’t been neglected, as Volicon will also show its Observer loudness monitoring system, which allows television broadcasters to perform continuous audio measurements and identify loudness problems in real time so that corrective action can be taken. The system simplifies monitoring workflow by eliminating external hardware and systems.







Also look for other Volicon products, including the Observer Professional, the Observer Enterprise and the Observer Remote Program Monitor (RPM).



Volicon will be at stand 7.J16.



