Volicon ships Observer Pro

Based on Microsoft’s Silverlight media technology, Volicon is now shipping its Observer Professional platform, which was designed specifically for budget-conscious television stations and organizations that require simplified workflows for media monitoring.

It includes a streamlined user interface for both Mac and PC platforms that supports Safari, Internet Explorer, Google Chrome and Firefox browsers, as well as integrated export functionality to H.264, Flash, MPEG-2 or MPEG-4.

Next week at HD World 2010 in New York City, Volicon will demonstrate significant enhancements to the Observer Professional’s optional Scheduled Recording Module, which integrates with electronic programming guides (EPGs) to enable quick scheduling, recording and enhanced searching with auto-complete technology on key media mentions in the video stream.

Volicon will also demonstrate Observer Enterprise, a fully redundant, enterprise-grade, 24/7 automated record-and-search appliance targeted to broadcasting networks for media monitoring and compliance workflows; and Observer Remote Program Monitor (RPM), providing quality-of-experience monitoring for IPTV, MSOs, independent cable operators and satellite operators.