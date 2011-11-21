Volicon Observer Module IDs Errors



BURLINGTON, MASS.: Volicon announced that it enhanced its Observer Remote Program Monitor with the addition of a new triggered recording module. The module, optional on new and existing Observer RPM systems, automatically generates full-motion video clips of MPEG impairments and provides cable operators with a visual “proof of experience” that speeds analysis and resolution of issues in the transport stream. These video/audio clips are “triggered” by popular MPEG transport analysis and ad systems from companies such as Mixed Signals, Arris, SeaChange, and IneoQuest.



Volicon’s Observer RPM scans channels around the clock and automatically tests signal integrity, issues alerts (via email and SNMP), and captures the problematic content when channels do not conform to prespecified limits. The system can monitor linear content for video or audio errors such as closed captioning, audio levels, and static screen or black screen.



The triggered recording module for the Observer RPM leverages SNMP alerts from an MPEG transport stream analyzer to identify stream issues, dials the affected channel, and creates an A/V clip highlighting the MPEG impairment. With access to these automatically generated clips, engineers can evaluate the severity of the issue and focus their efforts on the impairments that most affect the customer experience.



