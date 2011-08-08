Volicon announces Observer Mobile for IBC

Volicon has announced the introduction of Observer Mobile — a newly streamlined web-based interface that supports H.264 on Apple iOS devices using the Safari web browser with native support for iPad, iPhone and other mobile devices.

Designed specifically for media executives on the go, Observer Mobile provides greater flexibility, portability and the convenience of accessing live Observer streaming along with back navigation of previously recorded content from both local and remote locations.

The ability to play, pause, search and create logged content on demand using smart devices provides broadcasters with the ability to ensure quality, compliance and communication within the media enterprise.

The company said that having Observer Mobile’s logging and monitoring available for iPad and iPhone users at any time and any place will greatly improve their customers’ portability, responsiveness and flexibility of supported devices, regardless of location or time of broadcast.