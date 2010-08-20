Vizrt to show real-time solutions at IBC2010

At IBC Vizrt (Hall 2, Stand B10) will demonstrate its wide range of real-time production tools geared for original programming, sports, elections, news, weather, finance, media asset management, character generation, and online publishing and delivery.

Among a number of new versions of its products, Vizrt will announce the completion of its acquisition of Adactus, a Norwegian developer of multimedia delivery platforms. This merger will facilitate the transport and delivery of video to all types of mobile devices as well as the Web. The company will also demo its media asset management (MAM) enterprise solution and its integration within the news production workflow for both television and online delivery, which takes advantage of the Adactus technology.

The Viz Video Hub 3 MAM platform will be shown tightly integrated with the Adactus content delivery platform, allowing expanded import support for many file formats. Viz Video Hub 3 now includes a completely revamped user interface and a redesign of its core architecture. The integrated solution now takes care of the complete chain of ingesting, adapting and publishing content to the variety of formats and consumer terminals where the end user consumes content.

Operating in tandem with this integration is the development of an even tighter workflow for video, graphics and online publishing, which creates more streamlined content reuse and Web site creation. For example, Vizrt will showcase its Vizrt Sports Online software package that incorporates all the creative tools and widgets necessary to get a sports website up and running right out of the box. It features a sports website template based solely on Escenic widgets, and full video, graphics and data integration.

New versions of Viz Weather and Viz World — the new version of Viz Curious Maps client and server edition — will also be among the company’s highlights. Viz Weather is a complete 3D real-time weather solution. It integrates with a broad range of weather data providers and can trigger graphics and animations automatically. The solution is fully integrated with the new Viz World for the creation of branded high-quality maps.

The new version, Viz Weather 2.2, includes better interoperability with other Vizrt systems and enables Viz Weather pages to be played out from any other Vizrt playout system, such as Viz Content Pilot, Viz Trio, and Viz Multichannel. Vizrt users can now use graphics initially produced for weather in other systems across the TV station. With the new Viz World, Version 10.2, producers, journalists, weather people and CG operators can use templates to easily produce dynamic, branded maps.