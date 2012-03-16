Vizrt to demo new level of viewer engagement with news at NAB

Vizrt has announced the latest version of its Viz Trio character generator (CG) and template graphics system now offers enhanced video content management support with the integration to Viz Media Engine.

It now allows users to retrieve HD video content and add videos as part of their Viz Trio graphics workflow.

Vizrt also has announced that the Viz Content Pilot, its core graphics and video content system, is now fully integrated with the Viz Media Engine video production system. Journalists in the newsroom can now search video assets and edit videos directly from their desktops and build a newsroom playlist containing both graphics and video elements.

At the 2012 NAB Show, Vizrt will demonstrate the Viz Virtual Studio how and show how to engage the home audience by letting them be part of a live newscast, triggering real-time rendered graphics from iPads with a second screen app.

See Vizrt at 2012 NAB Show booth SL5605.