Vizrt to Demo 4K Rendering and IP Streaming

LAS VEGAS—Vizrt will show how its Viz Engine real-time compositor of graphics and video meets these industry challenges head-on by effectively handling 4K resolution rendering and IP media streaming.



Vizrt is teaming with Trendrr to demonstrate how their complementary technology creates an end-to-end Social TV platform that lets broadcasters show viewers what’s trending in social media within real-time on-screen graphics. The demonstration, taking place at Vizrt’s booth No. SL3305, will be one of several Social TV presentations by Vizrt and its key partners.



Viz Engine can accept IP streams, process them, and output them in real-time so the video is easy to distribute to the Web, mobile devices, or converted to a video signal to broadcast on-air. While Viz Engine is designed for the SDI-based broadcasting world, Vizrt introduced a new version of Viz Engine at IBC2012 for IP-based 3D graphics and video compositing and rendering. It’s capable of real-time IP in and IP out as well as real-time compositing of IP streams with graphics in a low-cost solution. With no need for an expensive video card, the system takes up less rack space. The IT infrastructure makes it portable for OB vans and affordable for broadcasters.



Multiple Viz Engines can render the same content and output different formats for multiple platforms. All in real-time, eliminating the need for transcoding to each platform.



