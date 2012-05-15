Vizrt Signs $360,000 Broadcast Graphics Deal



BERGEN, NORWAY: Vizrt announced a deal worth more than US$360,000 for the implementation of broadcast graphics products with a television network in the EMEA region.



Vizrt said the deal is with a long-term customer who has now purchased additional hardware and software to upgrade existing systems and expand on-air capacity. Viz Content Pilot, Vizrt’s content and control application, was purchased as a character generator in several of the network’s control rooms, adding to the current number of Viz Content Pilot systems already installed. Additional Viz Engines, Vizrt’s real-time 3D rendering platform, were also purchased as part of this deal.



