Vizrt receives largest Video Hub order to date

Norwegian commercial TV network TV2 has placed a $1 million order for Vizrt’s video clip management system Viz Video Hub. TV2 intends to use the intelligent video storage and management system for soccer match videos from the Norwegian Soccer League on behalf of the Norwegian FA.

The Viz Video Hub system will provide online access to Norwegian soccer matches, highlights and interviews to the FA’s clubs and other subscribers through a Web portal hosted by TV2. A dedicated user interface will be developed, enabling the league to add new soccer coverage and to search instantly for specific events such as corner kicks, goals and red cards.