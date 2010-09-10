Vizrt partners with LiberoVision for 3-D virtual replays

At IBC (Hall 2, Stand B10) Vizrt will announce a new partnership with Zurich-based LiberoVision (Hall 2, Stand C19), a leading global developer of 3-D virtual sports enhancements.

LiberoVision is integrating its dedicated Libero rendering engine software with Vizrt's range of content production software. LiberoVision is well known within the sports broadcast community for its Emmy-nominated 3-D technology for sports analysis and virtual replays. Customers include ESPN, NBC, BBC, ZDF, Sky Italia and Televisa.

LiberoVision will showcase its Libero Highlight within the Vizrt booth at IBC 2010. Libero Highlight provides realistic-looking 3-D replays that are indistinguishable from the images produced by the on-site television cameras. It enables the broadcaster to move the viewer's perspective to areas not covered by the in-stadium cameras, such as over-the-shoulder of the quarterback or the bird's-eye view showing the entire field. The software combines 3-D replays with dynamic telestration for live game analysis. It does not require any additional infrastructure in the stadium.

At IBC, LiberoVision will introduce its new Libero Offside for instant offsides 3-D analysis during soccer games. It's designed to help officials resolve offsides disputes during soccer games.