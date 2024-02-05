Vizrt Names Thomas Nelson Global Vice President

NEW YORK—Vizrt has promoted Thomas Nelson to global vice president of key accounts with the focus of expanding the company’s business in the Americas.

Nelson, who will be responsible for key accounts and business development, has more than 20 years of experience in the media technology market. He has worked at Vizrt for the past 15 years.

Beginning his career at TV 2 Norway in sports production, Nelson moved to Vizrt Australia in 2008. Since then, he has held senior leadership roles in Asia Pacific and Europe. In 2023, he increased his presence in the United States, Vizrt said.

With a deep understanding of the Vizrt ecosystem, Nelson has specialist’s technical knowledge as well as business experience leading international customer account teams, the company said.

“The media tech market is undergoing significant transformation, from sports rights and streaming to mergers and acquisitions. Our customers are facing disruptions that demand more than a vendor – they need a dedicated partner,” said Nelson.

“My global experience across Vizrt, paired with the capabilities of our customer success team, ensures we can best support our customers as they redefine workflows, standardize operations and look to innovate while driving efficiencies.”

To support Nelson, Vizrt is expanding its U.S. team with several new positions within its key account organization. The company also will host a series of events with customers and partners across the U.S., beginning in its New York office later this month, it said.