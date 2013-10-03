Vizrt Intros Analysis Tools for 2014 World Cup

MONACO—Vizrt will debut several products to enhance how broadcasters and content owners analyze and display their 2014 World Cup coverage at Sportel Monaco.



Vizrt will display an interactive package that covers various aspects of a studio show for the tournament. Using interactive elements via touchscreen, add pre-game statistics and lineups, in-game analysis and post-game discussions to tournament coverage.



The solution includes 3D models of the 12 Brazilian stadiums hosting the 2014 World Cup. The 3D stadium graphics were created by Rakete, a 3D animation specialist in Hamburg, Germany, which has contributed graphics and effects to animated movies, visual effects movies, and commercials since it was founded in 1994.



The interactive studio package and Viz Libero are single-box, turnkey solutions available for purchase or event-only rental.



The 2014 World Cup package includes: multi-touch screen; team and player statistics with data providers Opta & Deltatre; Brazil maps; tournament schedule and results; team formations; game highlights; social media; and Viz Libero analysis integrated as additional option.



Vizrt will also demonstrate a new live image-based camera tracking technology and integration with its live sports enhancement product Viz Arena. Based on image processing technology that is also applied in sports analysis system Viz Libero, Viz Arena tracks cameras in real-time based on a clean video feed, enabling users to apply graphics to the field without mechanical tracking heads. Live sports enhancements include virtual advertisements, distance measurements, record lines, player pointers, team badges, or starting grids. Replay effects are possible using the new EVS integration.



Another new Vizrt technology showcased at Sportel Monaco is the Harvester, a component that enables studio access to multi-angle footage of a live production, seamlessly integrated with Viz Libero, Viz Engine and Viz Media Engine in the broadcast center. The Harvester enables events of sports game to be logged together with the desired camera angles – from the stands, the studio or from home using a mobile device. Multi-angle footage will then be encoded and transferred to the studio where it is directly ingested into Viz Libero for synchronized processing of 3D analysis. Multi-angle data can also be smoothly used by other Vizrt applications, such as Viz Engine for enhanced, multi-angle interactive highlights shows or for archiving the multi-angle data with Viz Media Engine. A one-box solution in a fully automatic workflow, the Harvester can be easily integrated into any existing OB truck.



Viz Trio is a character generator for live televised sport events, featuring flexibility and high level of built-in intelligence. Standings and statistical data can easily be imported into the system or changed live while controls for scoreboards and other in-game graphics are easily in the operators reach. The lightweight interface makes it easy to control content from the OB van or control room.