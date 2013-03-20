Vizrt Focuses on IP Solutions for the Newsroom at NAB Show

At this year's NAB Show, Vizrt will display its next-generation Viz Engine.



The new IP-based Viz Engine requires only a network connection and IP input/output. The dedicated server fits as a component within a facility’s existing IP-based workflow, eliminating the need to interface the unit with the routers, SDI cabling or other SDI infrastructure. It can also work in a hybrid mode, SDI in and IP stream out, providing simultaneous output to air as well as to online and mobile environments.



The IP-based Viz Engine handles streaming media and audio and video clips while compositing the graphics in real-time into an IP stream.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Vizrt will be in booth SL3305.