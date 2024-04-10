Vizrt Extends Support for EVS's New XS-Neo Software-Defined Server

Vizrt is expanding its partnership with EVS, the companies announced today.

The two companies—which have partnered on their production solutions for a number of years via Vizrt’s Viz Mosart studio automation solution support for EVS XT and XS-series servers—have now extended that support to EVS’s XS-NEO software defined server.

This new collaboration integrates Vizrt’s expertise in automated production tools with EVS’s renowned capabilities in live broadcast technology, aiming to deliver an out of the box solution for both ingest and automation-based playout, the companies said.

EVS’s new XS-NEO server allows broadcasters to natively play multiple formats, including XDCam, and supports play from local high-performance RAID disks or directly from a facility's central storage, streamlining workflows for maximum efficiency, according to Vizrt.

"Viz Mosart never stops evolving and remains at the cutting edge of automated multi-format live production,” said Andy Newton, Senior Product Manager at Vizrt. “With the integration of XS-NEO, we’re improving our expertise in the software-defined newsroom, with unrivalled flexibility for our customers’ workflows."

"With the replacement of legacy “End of Life” Ingest and Playout systems remaining a key challenge for newsrooms today, having our software defined XS-NEO fully validated for Viz Mosart control brings smooth multi-format playout – including support for native XDCam - directly to the News operation,” said Christophe Wittevrongel, Senior Solutions Manager at EVS. “Our goal is to deliver a fully supported, hyper-reliable ingest and playout solution that directly addresses one of the most important facets of Newsroom operation with no disruption to the present operation.”

The two companies will discuss the integration at their booths: Vizrt (SL5061) and EVS (SU4015), at the NAB Show, April 14-17 in Las Vegas.

