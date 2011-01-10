Vizrt Closes $1.2 Million Deal



BERGEN, NORWAY: Vizrt today announced that it closed a deal with a large existing broadcast customer in Northern Europe for its online product suite. The value of the deal will be a minimum of US$1.2 million, and represents one of the biggest for Vizrt Online so far.



The client is deploying Vizrt’s Escenic Content Engine and its Escenic Content Studio early in 2011. The system will enable more than 100 journalists to simultaneously publish as many as 1,500 articles per day, including video material.



Vizrt’s Viz Mobile Expansion will boost the amount of video content available on the broadcaster’s mobile platform. The inclusion of Viz Community Expansion will also provide the toolkit for building online communities.



