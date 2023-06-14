Vizio WatchFree+ Debuts Exclusive Peacock Preview Channel
The previewing offering will feature some of Peacock’s most popular original titles on Vizio's WatchFree+ streaming app
IRVINE, Calif.—Vizio has launched a Peacock Preview experience, offering episodes of popular titles from NBCUniversal on Vizio’s streaming app, on its WatchFree+ streaming app.
The preview channel will be available for a three-week period, during which Vizio viewers can enjoy a preview of more than 16 popular Peacock titles and connect directly with the Peacock app to discover even more entertainment available through the premium subscription service.
With this launch, Vizio also introduces Content Connections, a new interactive feature that offers users a seamless way to move between Vizio’s WatchFree+ environment and popular subscription services. During Peacock Preview viewing, users are presented with messages and the ability to watch additional episodes and entertainment in the Peacock streaming app.
“As the exclusive home to the Peacock Preview channel, our millions of WatchFree+ viewers have access to a world-class collection of hit shows, originals, and beloved Peacock titles,” said Katherine Pond, group vice president, platform content & partnerships at Vizio. “This industry-leading launch brings together great content and an engaging user experience thanks to Content Connections that make it easier for viewers to discover more of the shows they enjoy most.”
“Providing opportunities for consumers to discover Peacock’s programming is integral to our continued growth,” added Annie Luo, executive vice president, global partnerships and strategic development, Peacock. “As a brand, we’re always looking for innovative partnerships that can help audiences build a stronger connection to our content, and through Vizio’s Content Connections we can both introduce viewers to our series and give them a way to connect to Peacock with ease.”
During the three week period, the Peacock Preview experience will be featured on the Vizio Home Screen and accessible on channel 196 of the WatchFree+ programming guide.
WatchFree+ offers hundreds of free channels and thousands of popular on-demand TV series and movies.
Starting June 14, in the Movies & TV category of the WatchFree+ programming guide, users will have free access to such Peacock programming as:
- A Friend of the Family
- Bel-Air
- Below Deck Adventure
- Below Deck Down Under
- Below Deck Mediterranean
- Dr. Death
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
- The Traitors
- Vanderpump Rules
