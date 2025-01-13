Vizio Launches App Bundle With Discounted Starz, AMC+ Offer

IRVINE, Calif.—Vizio has launched a new bundled app on its TV that gives viewers access to the vast selection of movies and TV shows in the Starz and AMC+ libraries for $13.99 a month, a significant discount from the $20.98 per month it would cost to subscribe to the two services separately.

“We are thrilled to offer the incredible entertainment from AMC+ and Starz at an amazing price with this subscription bundle,” Katherine Pond, group vice president of platform content and partnerships at Vizio, said. “Our team is driven by a passion to deliver value for customers, and offering this type of benefit with a Vizio Account is one more way we do that.”

To take advantage of the new app bundle, customers can click on the Apps menu item from the left-hand navigation on their Vizio TV and then select the “Bundles” tab. After they’ve completed the subscription process, customers can view and manage all their subscriptions in one convenient location within Vizio Account.

“We’re excited to partner with Vizio to provide high-quality, bold programming at exceptional value,” Starz Networks President Alison Hoffman said. “Our slate of hit originals targeting women and underrepresented audiences and expansive collection of movies make Starz an ideal complement to any bundle offering. Bundles like this elevate the streaming experience for customers and enable us to broaden our reach across connected devices.”

For more information, visit Vizio.com.