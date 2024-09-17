AMC+ with Ads Launches as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel

NEW YORK, N.Y. and SAN JOSE, Calif.—AMC Networks and Roku has announced the launch of the ad-supported version of the AMC+ service through The Roku Channel.

The launch means that Roku users can now subscribe to both the ad-free and ad-supported tiers of the service through Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel.

AMC+ features an extensive lineup of premium content from the AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV networks, as well as the Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited targeted streaming services.

Priced at $4.99 per month, the ad-supported version includes all the same series and films that are offered on the ad-free version. Ad-free plans will remain available at the current pricing of $8.99 per month or $83.99 through the annual plan. Eligible users can participate in a seven-day free trial of either AMC+ plan option.

Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel are available for over 55 streaming services in the U.S.