AMC+ with Ads Launches as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel
Both ad-free and ad-supported tiers of AMC+ now available through Premium Subscriptions
NEW YORK, N.Y. and SAN JOSE, Calif.—AMC Networks and Roku has announced the launch of the ad-supported version of the AMC+ service through The Roku Channel.
The launch means that Roku users can now subscribe to both the ad-free and ad-supported tiers of the service through Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel.
AMC+ features an extensive lineup of premium content from the AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV networks, as well as the Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited targeted streaming services.
Priced at $4.99 per month, the ad-supported version includes all the same series and films that are offered on the ad-free version. Ad-free plans will remain available at the current pricing of $8.99 per month or $83.99 through the annual plan. Eligible users can participate in a seven-day free trial of either AMC+ plan option.
Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel are available for over 55 streaming services in the U.S.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.