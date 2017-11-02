Vitec Promotes D’Addio to Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing

SUNNYVALE, CALIF.—Mark D’Addio will need to update his business cards, as Vitec has announced that it has promoted D’Addio to the position of senior vice president of sales and marketing. D’Addio was previously the vice president of business development and has been with the company for more than seven years.

Mark D'Addio

“Mark is a seasoned expert who is well-known and respected in the industry for pinpointing the solutions that meet unique market needs,” said Philippe Wetzel, president and CEO at Vitec. “This promotion strengthens our commitment to the growing market and providing high-quality, reliable and affordable broadcast-grade video solutions.”

Vitec is a provider of video encoding and streaming platforms.