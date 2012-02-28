Vitec Group Hosts Live Event Area Featuring Industry Experts at NAB Show

Left to right: Philip Bloom, Vincent Laforet, BIll Frakes

At NAB 2012, The Vitec Group will host a dedicated Live Event Area with informative “Meet the Experts” sessions featuring presentations by renowned DPs, directors, filmmakers, and other experts.



The “Meet the Experts” speakers will include: Vincent Laforet, who will discuss “Emerging Technology and Digital Storytelling” on Monday, April 16 from noon to 1:30pm, as well as BAFTA nominated filmmaker Philip Bloom, who will speak about choosing the right gear for professional filmmaking on Tuesday, April 17 from 12:30-1:30pm.



The Live Event Area will also feature six daily one-hour sessions covering hot topics and tips on everything from emerging technologies to innovative lighting techniques. Vitec brand advocates for Anton Bauer, Autoscript, Bexel, Litepanels, Manfrotto, Microwave Service Company, Nucomm, OConnor, RF Central, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec will lead the sessions.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Vitec Group will be at booths C6428 and C6832, and the Live Event Area is at C6929.