Vitec Brands Raise Money for Kids’ Cancer Camp

From left to right:Craig Naumec, manager of media production for the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp; Dan Fitzpatrick, general manager of Anton/Bauer;Lorena Lupinacci, director of Human Resources Americas for Anton/Bauer; Joe Teodosio, manager of Global Customer Support for Anton/Bauer; and Ray Shedd, director of Corporate Foundations & Relations for the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp







SHELTON, CONN.—Autoscript, Videocom and a Vitec Group company and employees from the Valley Cottage, N.Y., headquarters of Vitec Videocom U.S., recently hosted a fundraiser for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, raising $14,000 for the local children’s charity founded by the late actor, Paul Newman.



Throughout the summer, employees of Anton/Bauer, Autoscript and Vitec Videocom U.S. hosted fundraisers for the charity, the headquarters of which are located nearby in Ashford, Conn. Employees presented The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp with the final amount during the annual company picnic hosted by Anton/Bauer and Autoscript.



The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is dedicated to providing “a different kind of healing” to children and their families coping with cancer, sickle cell anemia and other serious illnesses through summer sessions and family weekend programs. The foundation serves more than 20,000 children and family members annually.



