Visual Data develops 3-D post workflow

Visual Data Media Services, a provider of integrated post-production solutions, has unveiled a 3-D workflow for feature films and TV that features pipelines for promos, trailers, mobile platforms and display projects. The company’s services include editorial, color correction, subtitling, encoding and digital cinema packaging.

Ruben Garcia, vice president of technical services for Visual Data, said that clients are increasingly requesting 3-D services for everything from theatrical promos and video games to home content and mobile delivery. “For major studios and independent filmmakers, 3-D has become a viable creative, technical and business choice,” he said.

The first 3-D projects recently completed at Visual Data included a multiformat promo produced by Jeffrey Lerner, of Blue Collar Productions, and a 3-D promo for the new independent feature/Web series “Jane”, directed by Craig Ross Jr. The promo for “Jane” screened at Comic-Con 2010.

By providing a full service offering, Visual Data said it can manage all of the variables that 3-D technology entails and deliver content in any format a client requires, from the initial project through stereoscopic 3-D for theatrical delivery and, soon, 3-D Blu-ray.