Vislink To Make U.S. Unveiling Of Cliq Compact OFDM Transmitter At NAB

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J.—Vislink will make the U.S. debut of its ultra-compact Cliq OFDM mobile transmitter at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

Among the smallest available 4K mobile transmitters, Cliq is capable of full 4K or transmission of two HD video services. The transmitter offers an uncontended wireless video network connection and complete freedom to roam, the company said.

With its HEVC capability, the Cliq OFDM mobile transmitter provides operators with the flexibility to deliver more camera views in their allocated bandwidth or wirelessly capture content over twice the distance compared to older MPEG-4 devices. The Cliq transmitter can support Tier 1 live events production, including delivering shots from body-worn cameras, and a wide variety of applications, including onboard vehicles, PoV cameras and drones, it said.

“The Cliq OFDM mobile transmitter offers users a low-latency, high-quality video experience that is essential for demanding applications during Tier-1 live event broadcasts,” said Vislink CEO Mickey Miller.



“The Cliq provides our customers with the same quality for which our wireless solutions are known, in an even smaller form factor. NAB marks its North America debut, and we look forward to showcasing the Cliq amongst our line-up of wireless camera solutions.”

The transmitter supports four stereo pair audio streams in a small form factor. It is designed with the highest quality 4:2:2, 10-bit HEVC low-latency encoding capability and is suitable for HDR broadcasts; LMS-T, ISDB-T, DVB-T/T2Modulation; RS-422 and CAN camera control system connectivity and an IP data pipe to bring full data connectivity to the edge to deliver features, such as camera control or communications to third-party devices.

See Vislink at NAB Show booth W1731.