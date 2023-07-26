Vislink To Feature New Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter At IBC2023

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J.—Vislink will show its new Cliq OFDM mobile transmitter, a compact 4K mobile unit capable of transmitting full 4K or two HD video services, during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at the RAI Amsterdam.

Cliq OFDM provides broadcasters with an uncontended wireless video network connection to contribute camera views with the freedom to roam, the company said.

Supporting HEVC compression, Cliq OFDM gives operators the flexibility to deliver more camera views in their allocated bandwidth or wirelessly capture content over twice the distance compared to older MPEG-4 devices, it said.

Cliq OFDM supports 2x the normal broadcast frame rates, reaching 100/120 fps. It delivers high-quality HD resolution images with minimal latency from any location, it said.

The new transmitter allows broadcasters to leverage high frame rate (HFR) cameras, which are critical for slow-motion and capturing fleeting moments. As untethered, cameras using Cliq OFDM are free to follow game action or events, and due to its small form factor Cliq can be integrated with mini cameras for POV and body-worn applications, the company said.

Cliq OFDM offers four stereo pair audio streams, provides 4:2:2, 10-bit HEVC low-latency encoding suitable for HDR; supports LMS-T, ISDB-T, DVB-T/T2 modulation; and can be controlled via RS-422 and CAN camera control system connectivity. It also offers an IP data pipe to bring full data connectivity to the edge to deliver camera control and communications via third-party devices.

More information is available on the company's website

See Vislink in IBC Stand 1.C51.