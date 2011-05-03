VISLINK showcases LINK XP1310 H.264 HD camera transmitter

VISLINK News and Entertainment featured the LINK XP1310, a high-performance, H.264-compliant HD wireless camera transmitter for the news and entertainment markets, at the 2011 NAB Show.

When combined with the new Lynx Diversity Receiver, the LINK XP1310 offers a cost-effective, Web browser-controlled, rapidly deployable wireless camera solution for both traditional and new media broadcasters.

The transmitter is field upgradeable without the need to modify hardware and includes HD-SDI, ASI, IP and composite video inputs as well as dual-input SD encoding. The unit is transmit-capable with up to 200mW output and is available in 2GHz and 7GHz variants. The LINK XP1310 includes optimized LMS-T technology that ensures signal integrity and data rates with greater range.