Vislink, Mobile Viewpoint To Highlight 5G, Remote Production At IBC 2021

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J.—Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will exhibit in person at IBC 2021 with stands in two exhibit halls where 5G and remote production will be the focus.

“IBC is particularly exciting for Vislink this year, as it’s the first time we’re exhibiting our new integrated product range, following the acquisition of Mobile Viewpoint earlier this year,” said Vislink CEO Mickey Miller.

“This acquisition means that Vislink can now ensure our customers can acquire and deliver video however they need to, over any public or private network. IBC will see us making our Connected Edge video transport concept a reality, through utilizing ubiquitous IP networks and cloud-scale compute across 5G, WiFi6, Mesh and COFDM-enabled networks to acquire, transport and produce high-quality live video.”

Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will have solutions experts at IBC 2021 discussing their pioneering use of 5G networks for live contribution of wireless camera video and how these platforms will develop going forward.

In Hall 1 at Stand A63, they will feature Vislink’s HCAM wireless camera and matching Quantum receiver that enables production teams to bring immersive camera views in 4K and HDR with single-frame latency and to cut between wireless and wired cameras at will.

They also will feature the Mobile Viewpoint UltraLink-Air bonded mobile wireless camera solution, which makes it possible to be on-air in moments and operate entirely remotely and the IP connectivity and workflows at the heart of the latest Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint products.

In Hall 5 at Stand H49, Mobile Viewpoint will feature its vPilot automated studio system using AI technology to automate in-studio camera direction and its IQ Sports Producer, which provides advanced AI-driven production to enable cameras to track sports players automatically.