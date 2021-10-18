Vislink Launches Vislink Connect Bonded Cellular Service for Live Broadcast and Sports Production

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ—Vislink today announced the launch of Vislink Connect, a premium bonded cellular service designed to enable robust, reliable and economical transmissions for live video production. The service is available to U.S customers for pre-ordering immediately and is expected to begin rolling out over the next month.

The launch follows last summer’s acquisition of Mobile Viewpoint and represents the first jointly-developed product offering brought to market by the combined companies.

The company says Vislink Connect is the first in the M&E industry to provide “all-IP based workflows for REMI production” in a single-box solution. There are no upfront hardware charges and the data plan fits all types of budgets, Vislink said. It also provides real-time usage monitoring using a purpose-built management portal.

“We are excited to introduce a class-leading bonded cellular service that addresses the real needs of live news and sports production professionals,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “There is a requirement in this market for robust REMI production solutions that are both reliable and cost-effective. Our solution is first and foremost quality-based, while also providing attractive financing and data plan options that fit different budget requirements, from day-to-day ENG productions to occasional use.

“With the launch of this bonded cellular offering, we are now able to offer an unmatched array of hybrid network options, both private and public, including COFDM, fiber, satellite and public IP. This gives live producers unparalleled flexibility to effectively deliver their content while optimizing their workflows.”

He added, “As the industry moves toward 5G, and the demand for premium-quality, low latency, live video transmissions increases, we will continue to leverage Mobile Viewpoint’s innovations in bonded cellular, 5G an