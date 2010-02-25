Vislink, Fujitsu Partner on H.264 Gear

Fujitsu Frontech North America Media Solutions Group announced this week that it has appointed Vislink News and Entertainment to sell its new range of H.264 encoders and decoders. In addition, Vislink will use the Fujitsu low-delay H.264 technology to provide 4:2:0 SD/HD H.264 upgrades for the Advent DVE1500 MPEG-2 exciter and IRD5100, starting in the second quarter of this year.



U.K.-based Vislink will promote the integrated technology globally via its regional bases in the U.K., United States, Dubai, South Africa and Singapore, and through its worldwide reseller network.



In addition to MPEG-2 and H.264 HD/SD codecs, Vislink’s DVE5100 and IRD5100 platforms support DVB-S/S2 and DVB-T/LMST modulation, integral HPA control over L Band, BISS 1/E encryption, ASI REMUX and ASI-over-IP input/output. Five audio channels are supported. End users have complete configuration and monitoring control over these DVE5100/IRD5100/Fujitsu configurations using Vislink’s browser interface.



Vislink will supply three Fujitsu model ranges: IP-900 encoders/decoders, IP9000 and IP9500 encoders/decoders and IP9400 encoders.